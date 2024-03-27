Mom accidentally shoots, kills daughter while carrying out normal daily task, police say

article

A mother is grieving the loss of her 13-year-old daughter after she accidentally shot and killed her while searching for her keys inside her purse.

Metropolitan Nashville Police said in a release that the woman’s gun accidentally discharged, killing Dearria Radley.

Police responded to a 911 call around 10 p.m. Saturday, and officers provided aid to the teen before she was transported by ambulance to Vanderbilt’s Pediatric Emergency Room, where she died of a single gunshot.

RELATED: 6-year-old North Port girl accidentally shoots grandmother after finding gun in car, police say

DeAnn Radley, the girl’s mother, told WSMV-TV in Nashville , "My world is just falling apart. I loved that little girl so much."

She also explained to the news outlet that she didn’t know the gun was loaded when it shot through her purse.

The mother told police during an interview that her .40 caliber semi-automatic gun was in her purse and said it went off as she was trying to retrieve her keys.

RELATED: Grandfather arrested for accidentally shooting grandson while officiating wedding

Authorities say no charges have been made, and the case is under investigation by the police department’s Youth Services Division.

WSMV reported that a GoFundMe was created to help with the teen’s funeral expenses.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



