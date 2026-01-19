Hundreds gathered for annual MLK parade in South Los Angeles

Los Angeles joined cities across the country to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the civil rights icon's dream of a just and beloved community.

There was a big turnout for the annual parade that passed by Leimert Park Village Plaza on Monday. People enjoyed the holiday, a day filled with celebration but also reflected on past and current events.

Many are hoping that as a country we become more united than divided and honor Dr. King's legacy.

"There was a purpose and a plan that he had and a dream, so we’re here to fulfill it," one woman told FOX 11 who attended the MLK Freedom Festival.

While celebrations honored the Black American Civil Rights leader who fought against racial segregation and discrimination, the festivities also fostered reflection over what the country has witnessed over the last year, including protests, political division and policies related to immigration enforcement.

"We need this sometimes, it takes the pressure off your brain, your mind your stress, you need something like this," said Monroe Cooper, who attended the MLK Freedom Festival.

"I brought her out to show her that Martin Luther King still exists and his dream," said Emiko Green.

Many parents and grandparents, like Emiko, brought their grandkids to the festival to remind the next generation what this federal holiday is all about.

"With no school being today we’re going to come out and show them this is why there’s no school today," said Emiko Green who attended the MLK Freedom Festival.

Despite our differences, some Angelenos say this federal holiday is a reminder that we are more similar to our neighbors than we may think.

"Our shoes can fit somebody else' shoes, their shoes can fit my feet, and that’s the way I feel," said Cooper.

Governor Gavin Newsom previously announced that more than 200 California state parks would offer free admission on MLK Day.

The move was a response to last month's announcement that the National Park Service would not offer free admission for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth.