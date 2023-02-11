Woman crashes into 10+ cars in OC parking lot, leads deputies on brief chase

A 33-year-old woman was arrested after crashing into multiple cars then leading officials on a chase, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Video shared to social media shows a woman in a black SUV ramming into multiple cars in a parking lot on La Paz Rd. and Chrisanta Dr. in Mission Viejo Thursday afternoon.

Several people tried to intervene; one person was almost hit as the woman drove towards him.

Deputies say the driver, who appeared to be under the influence, rammed into at least 10 cars before driving off.

She then led deputies on a brief chase on the southbound 5 Freeway heading towards San Juan Capistrano.

She then stopped her vehicle in a construction zone on the side of the freeway and was taken into custody. The driver has been identified as Aria Alexandra Martin.

She is being held on $25,000 bail, according to jail records.