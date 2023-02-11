Expand / Collapse search

Woman crashes into 10+ cars in OC parking lot, leads deputies on brief chase

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Mission Viejo
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A 33-year-old woman was arrested after crashing into multiple cars then leading officials on a chase, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. 

Video shared to social media shows a woman in a black SUV ramming into multiple cars in a parking lot on La Paz Rd. and Chrisanta Dr. in Mission Viejo Thursday afternoon. 

Several people tried to intervene; one person was almost hit as the woman drove towards him. 

Woman goes on wild rampage, striking multiple cars

A woman, believed to be under the influence, was seen on video crashing into multiple cars in a parking lot in Mission Viejo.

Deputies say the driver, who appeared to be under the influence, rammed into at least 10 cars before driving off. 

She then led deputies on a brief chase on the southbound 5 Freeway heading towards San Juan Capistrano. 

She then stopped her vehicle in a construction zone on the side of the freeway and was taken into custody. The driver has been identified as Aria Alexandra Martin. 

She is being held on $25,000 bail, according to jail records. 