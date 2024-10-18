Mission Fire erupts in Jurupa Valley; multiple structures threatened

The Brief The Mission Fire broke out near the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Crestmore Road in Jurupa Valley just after 4 p.m. on Oct. 18. The fire has burned approximately 25 acres so far, threatening multiple structures. Heavy winds through Saturday have raised concerns over the spread of the fire.



A quickly-growing brush fire broke out in Jurupa Valley Friday evening, with the potential to spread even more because of relentless Santa Ana winds through the weekend.

The Mission Fire erupted just after 4 p.m. Mission Boulevard and Crestmore Road, along the Santa Ana River, according to Cal Fire.

Officials originally reported that the fire had burned about 10 acres, but within minutes, that total was updated to 25 acres, with 0% containment.

Multiple structures are threatened as the fire continues to grow, Cal Fire officials said.

A forecast featuring heavy Santa Ana winds is raising fire concerns throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service said "the strongest winds will be in the usual Santa Ana-prone areas," with winds expected to reach about 55 mph in the mountains and up to 45 mph on the coast and in the valleys.

Wind gusts are expected to die down Friday evening, then pick up late Friday night, continuing into Saturday afternoon, the NWS said.

The winds have also whipped up dust and ash left behind by the Bridge, Line and Airport fires across Southern California, prompting an advisory across the area through Saturday.