Missing Utah woman who vanished from California beach possible victim of 'foul play,' authorities say

The Brief Foul play is now suspected in the disappearance of a 35-year-old woman from Utah who vanished from a California beach. The missing woman's personal belongings were found at Rio Del Mar State Beach, leading authorities to deem her "at risk." Detectives are requesting surveillance footage from the local area taken between Nov. 5 to 7 to aid the investigation.



The investigation into the disappearance of a Utah woman who vanished from Rio Del Mar State Beach in Santa Cruz County last Thursday night has taken an ominous turn.

Criminal act suspected

What we know:

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Danielle Staley was last seen at a bonfire on Rio Del Mar State Beach near Aptos on Thursday, Nov. 6 just before 11:30 p.m.

Investigators have deemed her "at risk" because her personal belongings were found on the beach and her failure to contact her family is considered uncharacteristic behavior.

Utah woman Danielle Staley went missing in Aptos, Calif. on Nov. 6, 2025. / Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

Staley is described as being 5'6" and 120 lbs with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and leopard-print leggings.

Staley considered ‘at risk’

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office issued a public warning, stating that new information indicates "foul play may be involved."

In an email correspondence, a sheriff’s spokesperson told KTVU that the missing woman was with an "unknown group" at the beach where she was last seen.

"Staley’s personal belongings were found on the beach, and she has not been in contact with her family—behavior that is uncharacteristic and has raised additional concern," Sergeant Zach West explained.

Authorities looking for surveillance video

What you can do:

The sheriff’s office is urgently requesting assistance from the public, particularly residents and workers in the vicinity of the disappearance.

Anyone who lives or works near Beach Drive, Rio Del Mar Boulevard, The Esplanade, or any nearby streets or pathways is encouraged to contact authorities with any information.

Detectives are specifically looking to review surveillance footage from the area taken between November 5 and 7.