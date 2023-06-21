The stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding is defending his recent decision to attend a Blink-182 concert amid a high-stakes search for his stepfather and four others aboard a missing Titanic tourist submersible.

Brian Szasz spoke out on social media following mounting backlash in response to his attendance at the group's concert earlier this week.

"Yes I went to @blink-182 last night," Szasz wrote on his Instagram Stories June 20 alongside a photo of him at the venue. "What am I supposed to do sit at home and watch the news? Not sorry this band has helped me through hard times since 1998."

Szasz, who is from San Diego, describes himself as a "recording/Mixing Engineer," according to his Facebook page. He attended San Diego State University.

Since the controversy, Szasz claims he has been stalked by "creepy reporters" in San Diego and even received a call from Tucker Carlson.

Hamish Harding attends Living Legends Of Aviation Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 20, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)

Szaz had allegedly shared news of the concert on his social media on June 19, apparently captioning the news, "It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show as it's my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!"

He later deleted the post, noting that his mom "asked me to delete all related posts. Thanks for the support."

Szasz expressed his gratitude to Blink-182 band members Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus on Twitter.

"My stepdad Hamish is on this submarine lost at sea," Szasz tweeted. "I'm devastated but coming to the San Diego show tonight so you guys can give me hope and cheer me up."

Harding is a billionaire adventurer who holds three Guinness World Records, including the longest duration at full ocean depth by a crewed vessel. In March 2021, he and ocean explorer Victor Vescovo dived to the lowest depth of the Mariana Trench. In June 2022, he went into space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.

The submersible Titan was reported overdue Sunday night about 435 miles south of St. John’s, Newfoundland, according to Canada’s Joint Rescue Coordination Center, spurring a desperate international rescue effort. Rescuers were racing against the clock because the oxygen supply could run out by approximately 6 a.m. Thursday.

An undated photo shows tourist submersible belongs to OceanGate begins to descent at a sea. Search and rescue operations continue by US Coast Guard in Boston after a tourist submarine bound for the Titanic's wreckage site went missing off the southea Expand

A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises during the hunt for the Titan. The U.S. Coast Guard said via Twitter early Wednesday that as a result of the noises detected by the Canadian P-3 patrol aircraft, search efforts have been relocated and the data is being used to help guide the ongoing effort.

The expedition featuring the Titan was led by OceanGate, making its third voyage to the Titanic, which struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, killing all but about 700 of the roughly 2,200 passengers and crew.

Along with Harding, CEO Stockton Rush, French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood are on board.

