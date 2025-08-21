Search underway for missing siblings, ages 2 and 10, in Westlake District

A search was underway Thursday in Los Angeles' Westlake District for two siblings, ages 2 and 10, who were reported missing near Lafayette Park.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the children are in foster care and were reported missing by their caretakers around 1:30 a.m. from their home on 3rd Street and Virgil Avenue. The LAPD has deployed K-9 units to aid in the search, as it is believed the brothers may have left on their own.

Investigators believe the two may be trying to return to their mother's home in South LA's Vermont Square neighborhood.

Detectives are working with the Department of Children and Family Services to get their pictures and could possibly issue an Amber Alert.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of the children to contact the LAPD.