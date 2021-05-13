Missing Houston tiger: Carole Baskin offering $5,000 reward for safe return

Carole Baskin, the founder and CEO of Big Cat Rescue, and who was featured in the Netflix series "The Tiger King," is offering a $5,000 reward for the safe handover of a tiger who went missing in a Houston neighborhood.

According to a statement, Baskin said the reward will be given to the person responsible for the immediate, safe handover of India the Tiger to a sanctuary that is accredited by the Global Federation of Sanctuaries provided that person's efforts with law enforcement is sufficient to convict both buyer and seller involved in the transfers of the tiger.

Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, who is the man who police said drove away from a West Houston neighborhood with India was released on a $50,000 bond on Wednesday afternoon from the Fort Bend County Jail in connection to a case with the Houston Police Department.

Victor Hugo Cuevas (Photo: Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office)

Cuevas is charged with felony evading arrest. India the Tiger remains missing.

Cuevas' attorney, Michael Elliot, said the roaming tiger is not his client’s and he doesn’t know where the tiger is now.

According to court records, this recent release will make Cuevas' second time he bonded out of jail, following a murder charge in 2017.