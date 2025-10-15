Missing California woman found dead, ex-boyfriend and brother arrested

The Brief The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of Isabel Lucas Velasco, who was reported missing on September 13. Her body was found on October 11, and her disappearance is now being investigated as a homicide. Two brothers, Alejandro Soriano Ortiz and Celestino Soriano Ortiz, have been arrested in connection with her death, with Alejandro facing murder and arson charges.



The ex-boyfriend of a woman who was reported missing in September has been arrested in connection with her homicide, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. The man's brother has also been arrested.

Isabel Lucas Velasco / San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

What we know:

Alejandro Soriano Ortiz, 45, of Coalinga, and his brother, Celestino Soriano Ortiz, 40, of Santa Maria, were arrested in connection with the death of Alejandro's ex-girlfriend, Isabel Lucas Velasco.

Lucas Velasco was reported missing to the sheriff's office on Sept. 13. An initial investigation revealed LucasVelasco was last seen on Sept. 12 at a job site in rural Arroyo Grande. Her body was discovered by search and rescue teams on Oct. 11 during a search of Highway 198 west of Coalinga.

According to the sheriff's office, Alejandro has been charged with murder and arson for allegedly burning Lucas Velasco's vehicle.

Celestino has been charged as an accessory to murder and for the arson incident.

Photo courtesy San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

Photo courtesy San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

Further details were not released.

What we don't know:

Lucas Velasco's cause of death has not been determined.

It's unclear when Lucas Velasco and Alejandro Soriano Ortiz dated.

What's next:

The investigation remains active. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 805-781-4500.