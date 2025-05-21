Missing 86-year-old woman found dead near remote highway in San Bernardino County
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An elderly woman from Twentynine Palms reported missing by her family last week has been found dead, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
What we know:
On Monday, May 19 at around 5:15 p.m., deputies from the Morongo Basin station responded to a call regarding a deceased person off Highway 247 in Johnson Valley.
At the scene, authorities located the body of a woman near a large group of boulders.
The woman was identified as Lorraine Bird, 86.
Her family had reported her missing on May 13.
Detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division have taken over the investigation.
What we don't know:
Bird's cause of death is under investigation pending autopsy results.
Authorities have not yet released any further details about the circumstances surrounding her death or how she came to be in Johnson Valley.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Eric Rebollar with the Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or visit wetip.com.
The Source: Information for this story is from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.