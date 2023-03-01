'Miracle' dog survives 17 days in Big Bear snowstorm before reuniting with family

Marlee, a SoCal family's beloved dog, not only survived 17 days of disappearance but also made it past a historic snowstorm in the San Bernardino County mountains.

FOX 11's Elex Michaelson caught up with Marlee's family as they're reunited with the dog.

"The best day of my life is when she was born," said Jim Berzinski, pointing to his daughter Lizbeth – Marlee's "Mom."

The second best day for Jim?

"Get my baby back," the dog's "Grandpa" said, referring to Marlee coming home.

Lizbeth first got Marlee as a puppy around two years ago and the two quickly became best friends. A few weeks ago, Marlee was in the backseat of a car when the vehicle hit black ice and crashed.

The crash scared Marlee and the dog jumped out of the back window and took off from the scene. Lizbeth ran after her but couldn't catch Marlee.

The family blanketed the Big Bear neighborhood with fliers and posted on community Facebook pages.

"Be honest, for a while there, did you think that Marlee was gone?" Michaelson asked.

"I did," Lizbeth admits.

Jenny Shelton, the woman credited with rescuing Marlee, wouldn't give up.

"I've done animal rescue up in Big Bear for a long time. Thirty years," she said.

Someone spotted Marlee and posted a picture of the dog to social media but couldn't catch her. A Ring camera captured Marlee coming to one home every night around 8:30 p.m. to eat food left outside.

Jenny's son then put on snowshoes and tracked Marlee's pawprints. Her son then was able to catch Marlee. Jenny held on to Marlee as the storm passed, sending Elizabeth messages via Facebook once it was safe to bring her down the mountain.

"Never give up," Jenny said.

"It puts faith in humanity again," Jim said.