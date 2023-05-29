Milt Larsen, founder of Hollywood's Magic Castle, dies at 92

article

Milt Larsen, renowned in the world of magic and the co-founder of Hollywood's Magic Castle, died Sunday in Los Angeles. He was 92.

"It is with heavy hearts that the Academy of Magical Arts shares the sad news that Magic Castle founder Milt Larsen has passed away," Chuck Martinez, chair of the board of directors for the Castle's Academy of Magical Arts, said in a statement provided to City News Service.

"For decades, he brought magic to so many lives and his legacy will continue to do so. We will miss him tremendously."

Larsen founded the iconic Magic Castle in 1963 along with his brother, William Larsen Jr., and William's wife Irene. He served as president until his passing.

The Larsen family has operated the exclusive club for decades, leasing a gothic home on 7001 Franklin Ave. from owner Thomas O. Glover and turning it into an exclusive clubhouse for magicians.

Larsen and his late brother were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.

Milt Larsen (L) and Tom LaBonge attend the Academy of Magical Arts & The Magic Castle 50th anniversary gala held at The Magic Castle on January 2, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) Expand

Larsen was a magician himself and a writer for TV game shows including "Truth or Consequences." He founded the Magic Castle in 1963 with his brother, William Larsen Jr., and William's wife Irene.

In 2022, the Franklin Avenue manor was purchased by Randy Pitchford, founder of video-game maker Gearbox Entertainment.

Larsen is survived by his wife Arlene, his niece Erika Larsen, president of Magic Castle Enterprises Inc.; his nephew Dante Larsen; and great-nieces Jessica Hopkins and Liberty Larsen.

City News Service contributed to this report.