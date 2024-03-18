'Micro shorts' from women's fashion brand bewilder shoppers: 'Bring back adult size clothes!!!'

article

"Micro shorts" from Free People likely won’t be the latest style for the spring and summer, according to confused shoppers.

On March 1, the women’s clothing line posted a series of images of its micro shorts line on the Free People Instagram account .

"We are wearing micro shorts this season. Link in bio to shop the styles," the post read.

Over the past month, several Instagram users piled on the post and the product, frequently mocking the absurd size and tightness of the short jeans.

Comedian Nicole Aimèe Schreiber joked, "If you look closely enough, you can see her ovary release an egg."

"No ma'am...no ma'am," fellow comedian Ellen Skrmetti wrote.

Lifestyle blogger Lee Anne Benjamin agreed, "Ya it’s gunna be a no for me dawg."

Deliciously Fit N Healthy founder Andrea Allen exclaimed, "Who is ‘WE’? We are not. Leave the micro anything for the baby section at target. Bring back adult size clothes!!!"

"Nothing like a good ol jean diaper," social media influencer Mandi Lidgard responded.

Cabana Life founder Melissa Papock remarked, "Y'all, I just got a CVS receipt 126x longer than the inseam."

Ashley Keene, a DIY & Design influencer, asked, "What in the jundies is going on here?"

Fox News Digital reached out to URBN, the global fashion brand conglomeration of Urban Outfitters , Anthropologie, Free People, BHLDN, Terrain, Menus & Venues, Nuuly and Free People, for a comment.

The Free People website features 51 different "micro bottoms" products including pants, shorts, skirts, sets, swim bottoms, sleep and lounge, and jumpsuits and rompers. Sizes ranged from XS to XL with prices ranging from $30 to about $400.

A similar style of " short shorts " for men was popularized in 2021 following a Men’s Health magazine article that predicted they would gain popularity in the summer among fitness enthusiasts.

"Micro shorts have been trending on Twitter [now X] for the past few months. It's a celebrity driven trend," Executive Director of the Avant-Guide Institute Daniel Levine wrote to Fox News. "Teenie-tiny shorts are a sure way for gym rats to attract attention to their glutes. I guess when the Bitcoin goes up so does the length of shorts."

