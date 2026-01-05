Mickey Rourke approves GoFundMe aiming to help actor avoid eviction

Mickey Rourke is turning to his fans for help as he faces being evicted from his Los Angeles home due to unpaid rent.

What we know:

Mickey Rourke, born Philip Andrew Rourke Jr., could be evicted after he allegedly failed to pay nearly $60,000 in rent, Fox News Digital reported.

According to a lawsuit, he rented a three-bedroom property in 2025 for $5,200 a month, which then increased to $7,000 a month.

The plaintiff, listed as landlord Eric Goldie, is asking for compensation for damages and attorney fees.

On Dec. 18, the 73-year-old actor was informed if he didn’t pay the $59,100 in unpaid rent, he would need to vacate the property.

Over the weekend, Rourke approved a GoFundMe to help cover his expenses.

‘Fame does not protect against hardship'

What they're saying:

"Mickey Rourke entered American cinema like a force of nature—raw, fearless, and utterly original. In the late 1970s and 1980s, he wasn’t just a movie star; he was a symbol of something rare: danger paired with vulnerability, toughness paired with heart," wrote Liya-Joelle Jones, an assistant for Rourke’s manager, on GoFundMe. "Fame does not protect against hardship, and talent does not guarantee stability. What remains is a person who deserves dignity, housing, and the chance to regain his footing."

As of Monday, Jan. 5, the GoFundMe campaign has raised over $68,000 with a goal of $100,000.