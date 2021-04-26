Miami International Airport turns into slugfest after massive brawl breaks out

A massive fight broke out at Miami International Airport in Florida on Sunday afternoon, leading to one arrest, authorities said.

Video of the incident, shared on Twitter by documentary film director Billy Corben, shows two small fights in gate D-14's waiting area outside of retailer Urban Decay.

Witnesses can be heard telling the individuals to stop fighting and airport employees can be heard calling for security.

A bystander can be seen ushering a group of individuals attacking one victim away, while the other altercation is broken up by a security officer, who repeatedly tells one of the individuals beating up the other victim to calm down.

A Miami Dade Police Department spokesperson confirmed to FOX News that officers responded to reports of a fight at the gate, adding that one person has been arrested for disorderly conduct.

Authorities noted that the victim attacked by the one individual arrested did not want to press any charges. The victim was treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue for minor injuries and was released on the scene.

Police did not immediately have any information to share on the other victim. A cause for the fights was not immediately disclosed.

Represenatives for Miami International Airport did not immediately return FOX News' request for comment.

