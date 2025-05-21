Mexico City mayor's personal secretary and adviser shot dead

The Brief Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada's personal secretary and an adviser were shot dead in the capital. The attack, the worst against public officials in recent years, is under investigation for motive. Security analysts suggest the killings have the hallmarks of an organized crime hit.



Two top officials in Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada’s administration, her personal secretary and adviser, were shot dead on Tuesday in what authorities are calling the worst attack against public officials in the capital in recent years.

What we know:

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada's personal secretary, Ximena Guzmán, and adviser, José Muñoz, were shot and killed on Tuesday morning in the Moderna neighborhood.

The attack occurred around 7 a.m. while Muñoz and Guzmán were in an Audi on a busy Mexico City thoroughfare.

The vehicle showed four bullet holes clustered on the driver’s side of the windshield, and one body was found on the pavement.

Mayor Brugada stated that she had worked with both individuals for years and expressed her commitment to fighting insecurity.

President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned the killings and assured that there would be no impunity.

What we don't know:

The specific motive behind the killings of Ximena Guzmán and José Muñoz is currently under investigation.

While security analysts suggest the attack has the hallmarks of organized crime, official confirmation of the motive has not yet been released.

President Sheinbaum stated she was not aware of any threats against Guzmán prior to the attack.

The backstory:

The attack represents the worst incident against public officials in Mexico City in recent years.

Mayor Clara Brugada holds the second most powerful political post in the country, after President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Sheinbaum herself served as Mexico City's mayor before winning the presidency last year.

Both Brugada and Sheinbaum are allies within the Morena party.

Homicides in Mexico City have seen a slight increase during the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year.

What they're saying:

Mayor Clara Brugada, visibly upset, stated, "My administration will continue its relentless fight against insecurity."

Mexico security analyst David Saucedo commented that "the killings had the hallmarks of an organized crime hit and he believes they were intended to put pressure on Brugada’s administration."

He also "questioned why someone as important as Guzmán to Brugada did not have a security detail."

President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned the killings, stating there would "not be impunity." She also said she was "not aware of any threats against Guzmán."