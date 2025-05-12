4 linked to California-based cargo theft ring tied to Mexico arrested

Several suspects have been arrested in connection with the theft of more than $1.5 million in cargo from various locations across Southern California, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators believe the suspects are linked to thefts utilizing "fence" locations to store stolen cargo before being transported to Tijuana, Mexico.

What we know:

Between December 2024 and January 2025, a Southern California-based cargo theft crew targeted Camarillo, resulting in over $500,000 in property loss.

An investigation revealed the theft crew used stolen vehicles to navigate Camarillo and targeted semi-trucks to steal large trailers filled with retail property. The stolen goods were transported to "fence" locations, with final destinations in Tijuana, Mexico.

The investigation led to the recovery of stolen cargo valued at approximately $1.5 million. Victims of the cargo thefts include East Coast-based company E-Lo Sportswear, Amazon, Craftsman, Samsung, TJ Maxx, and Converse.

The suspects arrested are identified as Victor Alvarez, Brenda Alvarez, Mauricio Heriberto Gachicoa, and Otto Javier Rivas. They were booked on charges of auto theft, cargo theft, and conspiracy. Each is being held on $250,000 bail.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Jose Antonio Hurtado-Bernal and Luis Rivera.

What's next:

The investigation remains active.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of related cargo theft is encouraged to contact Detective Ledesma or Detective Song at 805-388-5115.