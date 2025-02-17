Mexican singer Paquita la del Barrio dies at 77

article

Mexican singer and actress Paquita la del Barrio - who was known for hit anthems such as "Rata de Dos Patas," "Tres Veces Te Engañé," and "Las Mujeres Mandan," has died. She was 77.

The iconic rancheras singer, whose real name was Francisca Viveros Barradas, died Monday at her home in Veracruz in eastern Mexico, her team confirmed on social media.

"With profound pain and sadness, we confirm the sensitive death of our beloved Paquita la del Barrio at her home in Veracruz," the statement read. "She was a one-of-a-kind and unmatched artist who left a permanent mark in the hearts of all who knew her and who enjoyed her music."

"In this moment of great pain we ask respectfully that public opinion and the media give us space and understanding so her family can mourn in peace and privacy," the statement continued. "We thank you for your understanding and respect in this difficult time. Rest in peace, your music and legacy will live forever in our hearts."

In January, Paquita had postponed a concert she had scheduled at the National Auditorium due to unspecified health problems.

Paquita was born in Veracruz in 1947 and started her career as a local performer in Mexico City. She signed a recording contract in the 1980s and went on to release more than 30 albums. Her album, "Romeo Y Su Nieta," was nominated for a Grammy for Best Regional Mexican Music Album in 2013. Her hits resonated deeply among people with spite, and she gained a solid fan base, mostly female, although she knew how to win over the male audience.