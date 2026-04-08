LA Metro's 'Ride the D' T-shirts being restocked ahead of D Line extension
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Metro’s popular and risqué T-shirts are set to return to the market Wednesday.
What we know:
The Metro shop will sell the limited-edition "Ride the D" T-shirts beginning Wednesday at noon. The transit-inspired tees have been in high demand since they first debuted in February and frequently sell out.
The restock celebrates the 30-day countdown to the May 8 opening of Section 1 of the D Line Extension. The shirts are priced at $21 before taxes and run in adult sizes S-4XL.
What they're saying:
Social media users have expressed frustration over the frequent sellouts, with some suggesting that keeping the shirts in stock could help with the Metro’s funding.
"The popularity was so unprecedented I believe they’re still having trouble keeping up!" one Reddit user wrote.
"Seems like a no-brainer moneymaker for Metro," another user added.
Other commenters suggested the shirts should become a permanent fixture. "They should make it permanent and use the profits to ensure Phase 3 opens before the Olympics. Keep selling it to fund the proposed extension to Santa Monica," another Redditor wrote.
What we don't know:
Once this limited run of tees is sold out, it is unclear when the shirts will be restocked again.
The Source: This report is based on official product release announcements from the Los Angeles Metro shop and public transit project schedules regarding the D Line Extension. Supplementary community perspectives were gathered from documented discussions on social media platforms and public forums like Reddit.