LA Metro's 'Ride the D' T-shirts being restocked ahead of D Line extension

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The Brief LA Metro is bringing back its popular and provocative "Ride the D" T-shirts this Wednesday at noon, following massive demand and frequent sellouts since their February debut. The limited-edition release marks the 30-day countdown to the May 8 opening of Section 1 of the D Line Extension. The shirts have become a social media sensation.



Los Angeles Metro’s popular and risqué T-shirts are set to return to the market Wednesday.

What we know:

The Metro shop will sell the limited-edition "Ride the D" T-shirts beginning Wednesday at noon. The transit-inspired tees have been in high demand since they first debuted in February and frequently sell out.

The restock celebrates the 30-day countdown to the May 8 opening of Section 1 of the D Line Extension. The shirts are priced at $21 before taxes and run in adult sizes S-4XL.

What they're saying:

Social media users have expressed frustration over the frequent sellouts, with some suggesting that keeping the shirts in stock could help with the Metro’s funding.

"The popularity was so unprecedented I believe they’re still having trouble keeping up!" one Reddit user wrote.

"Seems like a no-brainer moneymaker for Metro," another user added.

Other commenters suggested the shirts should become a permanent fixture. "They should make it permanent and use the profits to ensure Phase 3 opens before the Olympics. Keep selling it to fund the proposed extension to Santa Monica," another Redditor wrote.

What we don't know:

Once this limited run of tees is sold out, it is unclear when the shirts will be restocked again.