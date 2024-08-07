Expand / Collapse search

Metro buses using AI cameras to issue parking tickets

By
Published  August 7, 2024 8:46am PDT
Metro
FOX 11

Metro using AI cam to issue parking tickets

AI will soon be helping LA Metro buses issue parking tickets to vehicles in bus lanes.

LOS ANGELES - Artificial intelligence will soon be helping LA Metro buses to issue parking tickets to vehicles parked in bus lanes - no police officer even necessary.

The camera-based automatic ticketing system will monitor bus lanes for blockages. The system scans the license plates of cars and sends information to the LA Department of Transportation. 

SUGGESTED: 

The person will then verify the information and mail out a ticket. 

There will be a 60-day grace period when the cameras launch.

Fines will range from around $300 for a first offense to $400 for repeat offenders. 