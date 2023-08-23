Wisconsin woman turns 106 years old, hits jackpot on slots

Viewers of FOX6 News have likely heard of Look Who's 6 – when we celebrate the sixth birthdays of children. But on Wednesday, Aug. 23, we bring you Look Who's 106.

Sarah from Menomonee Falls celebrated the milestone by going to Potawatomi with her family on Tuesday. She got an unexpected birthday present – hitting the jackpot on one of the slot machines and winning more than $1,000.

The surprises don't stop there; the Potawatomi Casino Hotel gave Sarah an extra $1,000 with a sweatshirt from Cream City Coffee and a specially made birthday cake celebrating her 106 years.

"We've welcomed Sarah every year for her birthday and are grateful that she and her family celebrate with us," said CEO Dominic Ortiz. "We were all elated when we heard about her big win and wanted to make her 106th birthday even more special."

"I told my niece I thought I was going to win today but never thought I'd receive a surprise like this," Sarah said.

Sarah from Menomonee Falls

Happy birthday, Sarah!