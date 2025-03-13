Men steal cash register from Bellflower taco shop

The Brief Authorities are looking for two men who stole a cash register from a Bellflower taco shop. The thieves got away with around $1,000. The owner said this is the third time the shop has been robbed.



The search continues for two men who stole a cash register from a taco shop in Bellflower.

What we know:

The crime happened Tuesday afternoon at Tacos La Rueda.

One suspect is caught on camera grabbing the cash register while the other held the door open.

They left the scene in a silver Mercedes, making away with about $1,000.

Families were inside but no one was hurt.

What we don't know:

Suspect descriptions were not released by police.

What they're saying:

The owner of the shop said this is the third time the store has been robbed. The first two incidents happened right after the store opened in 2023.