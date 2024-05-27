Memorial Day free gas for veterans, active military in Orange County

If you're a veteran or active duty military service member - we've got two words for you - free gas!

It's all thanks to Helpful Honda, who is giving away free gas to the first 100 veterans who show up at two Huntington Beach locations this Memorial Day.

From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. you can head over to 15001 Goldenwest Street and from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. you can visit 5972 Warner Avenue.

All you need to do is present a valid ID.