Memorial Day free gas for veterans, active military in Orange County

By FOX 11
Updated  May 27, 2024 10:09am PDT
Military
Free gas for veterans, active military

The Helpful Honda folks are giving away free gas to veterans active duty military service members.

If you're a veteran or active duty military service member - we've got two words for you - free gas! 

It's all thanks to Helpful Honda, who is giving away free gas to the first 100 veterans who show up at two Huntington Beach locations this Memorial Day. 

From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. you can head over to 15001 Goldenwest Street and from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. you can visit 5972 Warner Avenue.

All you need to do is present a valid ID. 