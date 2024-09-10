Melissa Etheridge names the actress she’d like to see portray her in a biopic

With her distinct voice and powerful vocals, Melissa Etheridge really is "The Only One."

As a Grammy and Oscar Award-winning singer, she’s certainly an icon. In an interview with Good Day LA’s Amanda Salas, Ethridge shared her love for emerging star, Chappell Roan, who is paving her unique path in the music industry.

As the mother of teen daughters, Ethridge said she’s familiar with Roan’s music, which inspired her to do a mash-up of "I Want to Come Over" with Roan’s "Red Wine Supernova."

"It’s just one of those perfect little moments that you try for when you are an entertainer," the legendary singer explained.

"I’ve been listening to Chappell Roan for a while," she said. "Lately I’ve seen the rest of the world catch on and it’s really grown."

In addition, Etheridge said she’s honored that Roan often mentions her in interviews.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 26: Melissa Etheridge performs at YouTube Theater on July 26, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

"As a Midwestern ‘out performer,’ I just wish her the best. It’s a crazy industry, the entertainment world," Etheridge added.

Speaking of her Midwestern roots, Etheridge sported a Kansas City Chiefs hat during the interview and told Salas she expects Patrick Mahomes and crew to three-peat.

Melissa Etheridge biopic?

If there was ever a Melissa Etheridge biopic, she said she would love to see Florence Pugh being cast as her.

Catch Melissa Etheridge in SoCal

Catch Etheridge live where she’ll belt out some of her top hits at the Cerritos Center for Performing Arts on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Click here for tickets and more information.