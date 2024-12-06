Unclaimed lottery ticket worth $197 million set to expire Saturday

The Brief An unclaimed Mega Millions ticket worth $197 million will expire Saturday, Dec. 7. The winning ticket was sold Dec. 8, 2023 in Encino. All unclaimed funds will benefit California schools.



Check your Mega Millions ticket! An unclaimed lottery ticket worth nearly $200 million expires Saturday.

The winning ticket was sold December 8, 2023, at a Chevron gas station in Encino, at the corner of Ventura Boulevard and Lindley Ave.

The winning numbers are 21, 26, 53, 66, 70, and 13.

According to California Lottery, two Mega Millions tickets were sold at that location and both matched all six numbers to hit the jackpot.

This summer, one of the winners of the $395 million grand prize came forward. However, the second winner has not come forward to claim their prize for the remaining half of the prize, valued at $197,500,000.

The owner of the second winning ticket has until Saturday, December 7, 2024, to claim their prize.

If the prize goes unclaimed, the money will go to the California school system.