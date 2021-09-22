Mega Millions ticket with winning numbers sold; How you can play in California

article

A ticket with all six numbers in Tuesday evening's multi-state Mega Millions draw was sold in New York and the ticket holder will have the choice between receiving the $432 million jackpot in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $315 million.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 36, 41, 45, 51, 56 and the Mega number was 13.

The drawing was the 30th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in Connecticut are is worth $1 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The jackpot for Friday's drawing will be $20 million.

HOW YOU CAN PLAY IN CALIFORNIA

While the winning number was sold on the other side of the coast, Californians can still test their luck.

For more information, you can click here for more information on the California Lottery.

As of Wednesday, the California Lottery Mega Millions jackpot stands at $20 million and $19 million for the California Lottery SuperLotto Plus.