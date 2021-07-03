Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1.5 million sold in Anaheim

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery was sold at a convenience store in Anaheim and is worth $1,561,405, the California Lottery announced.

Another ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in North Carolina and is worth $1 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis. There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will grow to $82 million. The numbers drawn Friday were 8, 31, 32, 34, 45 and the Mega number was 19. The estimated jackpot was $72 million.

The drawing was the seventh since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.