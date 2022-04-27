Meet the LA Zoo's newest and tallest giraffe calf

article

The Los Angeles Zoo welcomed its newest and tallest giraffe calf.

On April 8th, 10-year-old female Masai giraffe Zainabu and 10-year-old male Masai giraffe Phillip welcomed a healthy male calf.

The soon-to-be-named calf will make its debut to the public on April 28.

The calf weighs approximately 172 pounds and stands at 6-foot seven inches, making him the tallest giraffe calf in LA Zoo’s history.

According to zoo officials, this is the fourth calf for Zainabu and the sixth calf for Phillip.

Giraffes are the tallest land mammals and Masai giraffes can grow up to 17-feet tall and weigh

2,700 pounds. They are found in East Africa, mainly in southern Kenya and northern

Tanzania.

Guests are invited to the zoo Thursday at 9:30 a.m. to see the new calf bond with its parents and with the rest of the giraffe herd.

