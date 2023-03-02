MedTech Color investing in Black, brown leaders in medical technology world

Think of this figure. Only 10% of active physicians in the United States are persons of color. With figures like that in mind, a nonprofit called MedTech Color is investing in Black and brown entrepreneurs in the world of medical technology.

Kwame Ulmer is the Executive Director of MedTech Color, founded in 2021. Ulmer is a former deputy director with the FDA and a biomedical engineer.

MedTech Color's goal is to invest in 100 Black and Brown CEos in the next 10 years.

Entrepreneurs are invited to make their pitch in a competition for investment dollars. Guardian Lane was their launch winner with it's online counseling community.

Kristina Jones, an African-American woman, is the business owner behind Guardian Lane.

"We are re-imaging the delivery of children's counseling. Thirty-seven million children are dealing with toxic stress," she said.

Guardian Lane has 42 online therapists and is in 300 schools.

Next week, MedTech Color is taking a look at a new round of entrepreneurs in their pitch competition. The top prize is a $75,000 investment.

They are teamed up with big companies like Johnson & Johnson and have already given out almost $500,000. For more information on MedTech Color, click here.