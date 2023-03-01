Medi-Cal benefits expiring March 31

article

If you are a Medi-Cal customer, this is important news for you!

You could potentially lose your benefits by March 31 - that's when California's Medicaid program will end its "continuous enrollment" pandemic-era policy for 15.2 million individuals.

This means you need to act fast to ensure your benefits remain active.

Officials said the most important thing to do is make sure all your contact information is correct. If your address or phone number has changed since your last renewal, you can update it online on the Medi-Cal website, call the toll-free number located on your benefit card, or visit your local county office for assistance.

Also, don't forget to check your mail! Your county will send you a letter regarding your eligibility and you may receive a renewal form. If you get one, you can mail that form back or renew online, by phone, or in-person.

Again, Medi-Cal's continuous enrollment policy expires on March 31.