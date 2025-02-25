McDonald's celebrating National Egg McMuffin Day with $1 breakfast sandwiches

The Brief McDonald's is offering $1 Egg McMuffins and Sausage McMuffins on March 2. You can also score a BOGO deal when making a McDelivery order in the app. McDonald's plans to offer Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in over half of its U.S. restaurants by the end of the year.



McDonald's is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its classic Egg McMuffin with some special deals.

Here's how you can get in on the celebration.

$1 McMuffins

What we know:

You can celebrate National Egg McMuffin Day on Sunday, March 2 with $1 Egg McMuffins and Sausage McMuffins when purchased through the McDonald's app. McDonald’s said you must opt into rewards for this promotion.

That’s not all, though. McDonald’s is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its Sausage McMuffin with Egg when making a McDelivery order in the McDonald’s App. This promotion runs from March 3 to March 30. McDonald’s said this promotion is only valid at participating locations, and you must opt into rewards.

What they're saying:

"At McDonald's, breakfast isn't just a meal; it's a cherished tradition and cornerstone of our brand," said McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger in a press release.

"Every morning when we open our doors, we are a breakfast restaurant. Whether it’s my personal favorite, the Egg McMuffin, or our crispy Hash Browns, fluffy hotcakes, or sweet and savory McGriddles, we’re all about giving our customers the best start to their day. Our fans know they can always count on us for a one-of-a-kind breakfast experience, anchored in great value and high-quality ingredients."

The backstory:

Introduced in 1975, the Egg McMuffin was the brainchild of Herb Peterson, a McDonald's franchisee in Santa Barbara, California.

Herb, according to a news release, presented the sandwich as a to-go of the diner classic Eggs Benedict to Ray Kroc, the businessman who transformed McDonald's into what folks know it as today.

The sandwich quickly became a staple for breakfast lovers across America.

"When I watched my father introduce this idea to Ray Kroc, we could not have anticipated it would become the foundation for the renowned McDonald’s breakfast menu," said Peterson’s son and McDonald’s Owner/Operator David Peterson. "It’s been remarkable to see people embrace this innovation over the last five decades, and now we get to share that heritage with a new generation of breakfast fans."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Herb Peterson / Photo courtesy McDonald's

What's next:

The fast food chain announced its popular bagel sandwiches are now available at all restaurants across the U.S.

By the end of the year, over half of McDonald's restaurants in the U.S. will offer Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, with full nationwide availability expected by the end of 2026.

What you can do:

Fans can find even more value all day, every day at their local McDonald’s by taking advantage of the McValue menu as well as local deals available exclusively through the McDonald’s App.