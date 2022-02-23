Matthew Stafford says he apologized to photographer after she fractured spine from fall during Rams rally

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford went viral for the wrong reasons during the team's Super Bowl celebration rally last week. A clip of an NFL photographer, later identified as Kelly Smiley, fell off the stage while trying to take a picture of Stafford and his wife Kelly.

Matthew Stafford was criticized after the viral clip showed him quickly turning away from the incident. On Tuesday, Matthew Stafford revealed during an episode of his wife's podcast, The Morning After, that he personally apologized to Smiley.

"Wish I had a better reaction in the moment," Matthew said in Kelly's podcast. "I didn’t. I apologized to her for that."

Smiley claims she suffered a fractured spine and both her cameras broke. Last week, the Rams and the Stafford family pledged to pay for Smiley's medical bills and replacements for her cameras.

Tim Kothlow, NFL photo editor, established a GoFundMe page on Smiley's behalf, and nearly $19,000 had been raised last week.

Last week, the Rams and the Staffords issued a joint statement saying: "We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday's incident and we are sorry for what happened. As we told Kelly, we will be covering all her hospital bills and replacing her cameras. We wish her a speedy recovery."

