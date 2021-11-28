Matthew McConaughey announces he is not running for Texas governor

It's official: Matthew McConaughey is NOT running for the top office in Texas.

The actor announced in a video he posted to Twitter that he will not be running for governor against Greg Abbott.

McConaughey has discussed running for office in his home state since last November, and hinted at a future run in politics if the demand was there. As of September, McConaughey was still mulling over running for governor.

The filing deadline for candidates is December 13th.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

