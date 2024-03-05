Massive tree falls in the middle of podcast filming in North Hollywood Park

article

With the recent rains, we've had our share of trees falling on cars, houses, even power lines. But what happened in the middle of the filming for an episode of the Apocalypse Soon podcast was definitely different.

Comedian Edddie Pepitone and his producer Kevin Tienken were sitting under an enormous oak tree in North Hollywood Park when the tree uprooted and crashed down.

"I heard what I thought was rusting paper," said Pepitone, who's seen on video jumping out of the tree's way just in time. Tienken, who was handling the camera, screamed out "Run" and is still visibly shaken, as is Pepitone.

"I started to see this thing fall, and if you look at it, I just escaped like the tentacles of this tree," Pepitone said. "Like the branches just missed my face."

SUGGESTED: Booth from 'The Sopranos' finale being auctioned off

Los Angeles City officials told FOX 11 that trees are uprooting from recent rains all over the city. Arborists and maintenance crews are checking them, but it's hard to predict what will happen with so much moisture on the ground.

The fact that it happened in the middle of a satirical podcast that often deals with climate change (which both Pepitone and Tienken feel seriously strong about) was not lost on the pair.

Apocalypse Soon airs live on Tuesdays on YouTube, @EddiePepPodcast, and is available on all podcast platforms.