Massive fire burns at least five Boyle Heights buildings

Crews are battling a massive fire at a building in Boyle Heights on Monday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call in the 2800 block of East 11th Street around 2:30 p.m.

SkyFOX was over the fire as several fire trucks are working on stopping the massive blaze at a one-story commercial building. The fire has burned at least five structures in the area.

As of Monday afternoon, officials did not say if injuries were reported in the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.