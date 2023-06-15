Massive fire breaks out at a building in downtown LA

A massive fire broke out at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles late Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a greater alarm fire in the 700 block of East 9th Street in downtown LA's Fashion District.

When SkyFOX got to the scene heavy smoke and large fire were both visible from the building.

As of 10:15 p.m., no injuries have been reported in the "Croker Fire."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.