Dodger Stadium mass COVID-19 vaccination site to close by end of May

Los Angeles city officials announced on Friday that the mass COVID-19 vaccination site will close at Dodger Stadium at the end of May, along with more changes to expand vaccine access across the city.

Dodger Stadium is one of the largest mass vaccination centers in the nation.

"Access and equity remain our North Stars in the campaign to protect public health and get every Angeleno vaccinated — and the Dodgers have been extraordinary partners in helping us save lives," said Mayor Garcetti in a written statement. "Dodger Stadium set the standard for sports franchises and community institutions playing a starring role in our COVID-19 response for the country. As we enter the next phase in our vaccination program with the continued support of our dedicated partners CORE, LAFD, Carbon Health, USC School of Pharmacy, Curative, and the County Department of Public Health, our City is prepared to bring doses to Angelenos and move us closer to the end of this pandemic."

Dodger Stadium reopens as COVID-19 vaccination site (FOX 11)

The mayor’s office said operations will wind down by the end of May as part of a shift for more appointment-free options and more doses being sent to walk-up sites and mobile clinics.

As of Friday, nearly 50% of eligible LA County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 30% are fully vaccinated, health officials said.

The demand for the vaccine has dropped significantly. Officials said for the first time this week, county-run sites saw at least a 50% drop in first dose vaccination appointments, something Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer called "very worrisome."

The city will offer vaccines for those without an appointment at Pierce College and Lincoln Park on Friday and Saturday.

In addition, starting next week, USC, Cal State LA, Southwest College and San Fernando Park, and 10 mobile vaccination clinics will start taking walk-ins.

