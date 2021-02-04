Mass COVID-19 vaccination site opening at Cal Poly Pomona

To better help the community, a new mass COVID-19 vaccination site will open Friday at Cal Poly Pomona.

The site will have the capacity to vaccinate up to 10,000 people a day and serve residents who live and work the San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys.

The vaccination site is the result of a partnership among various health

organizations aimed at providing vaccines to particularly vulnerable residents,

beginning with those aged 75 and over.



The site at Cal Poly Pomona is one of two opening in California, with the second located at Moscone Center in San Francisco.

The sites are being opened by a consortium comprising Kaiser Permanente, Adventist Health, the California Medical Association, Dignity Health and Futuro Health, with coordinating assistance from the California Primary Care Association and the American Red Cross.

According to Kaiser Permanente the 145,000 square-foot vaccination site has 16 check-in stations and four pods with a combined total of 48 vaccinations stations.

Appointments for the site must be made using the state website My Turn.

