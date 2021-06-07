Mass COVID-19 testing sites conducted in China following Delta COVID-19 variant outbreak

Video posted on social media shows a mass COVID-19 testing site in the southern Chinese province of Guangzhou on June 7 after positive cases of the so-called delta variant, which originally appeared in India, were detected.

This footage was captured by Twitter user @p_ilou in Shenzhen.

Guangzhou, Guangdong’s capital of over 15 million people, has reported 96 of the last 100 cases confirmed in Guangdong, according to reports, with Shenzhen reporting just one. Guangzhou carried out more than 16 million tests between May 26 and midnight on June 5, reports said.

Neighborhoods in Guangdong were locked down and anyone wishing to leave the province is required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.

Respected business magazine Caixin quotes the chief infectious disease specialist at the hospital in Guangzhou where the latest cases are being treated as saying the patients are carrying a heavier viral load than in past, making it easier to pass the virus to others.

Staff members wearing protective suits work at the inflatable Huo-Yan (Fire Eye) Laboratory on June 7, 2021 in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province of China.

The U.K. has been looking at a recent uptick in cases attributed largely to an increase in cases linked to the delta variant, the Associated Press reported on Monday.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, noted that the delta variant is spreading in more than 60 countries, and is more transmissible than the alpha variant - which first emerged in Britain.

She cited "worrying trends of increased transmissibility, increased social mixing, relaxing of public health and social measures, and uneven and inequitable vaccine distribution around the world."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful and The Associated Press contributed.