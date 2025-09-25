Masked mob raids California jewelry store in $1M smash-and-grab

The Brief A large mob of masked individuals robbed a jewelry store in the San Francisco Bay Area. The thieves used pickaxes to smash cases and fired a handgun to escape after being locked inside by a security system. Police have arrested several suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.



A massive mob of masked thieves stormed a California jewelry store, stealing an estimated $1 million in merchandise. A security video captured the shocking smash-and-grab, where the crooks used crowbars and even fired a gun to escape with the stolen jewelry.

What we know:

At least 24 people in masks stormed Heller Jewelers in San Ramon.

According to police, some of the robbers were carrying handguns and pickaxes, which they used to smash display cases and take jewelry. The store's security doors automatically locked after the suspects entered, but at least one person fired a handgun at the door to get out.

The suspects fled in waiting cars in the City Center parking lot. Officers pursued some of the vehicles but called it off due to the danger to the public.

What they're saying:

The San Ramon Police Department reported that no one was injured during the robbery.

Authorities were able to track the getaway vehicles from the air and arrested several suspects.

In a social media post, Heller Jewelers thanked the community for "an outpouring of kindness" and announced plans to reopen on Saturday.