Mark Zuckerberg's California home where Facebook was created lists for $5.3 million

The very home where Facebook was created has been listed in Silicon Valley for $5.3 million.

Mark Zuckerberg's blue house was constructed back in 1998 and is made up of 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a living room with bay windows and a balcony, and an entertainment room. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, a center island, and breakfast nook, according to the listing.

"This slice of Silicon Valley history sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a personalized sound wall in the expansive backyard and gazebo perfect for BBQs and get-togethers," the listing held by Live Play Real Estate says.

"This home is perfect for multigenerational living with two owners’ suites, and bedrooms on various levels," the listing suggests.

The home's first tenants were Zuckerberg and Facebook co-founders Dustin Moskovitz and Sean Parker.