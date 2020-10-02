Mark Wahlberg donates 1.3 million masks to U.S. schools, including Florida

article

Mark Wahlberg is doing his part to help keep students and teachers safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor has donated 1.3 million face masks to students and teachers across the country, including in Lakeland, Florida. He also recorded a social media message thanking essential workers and teachers for the work they’ve done as the world combats COVID-19.

The donation was made possible through a partnership with Wahlberg’s activewear brand Performance Inspired and lifestyle brand LifeToGo.

"This is a great opportunity to partner with LifeToGo and help our students and educators across the country to stay healthy and safe so they can focus on education," said Wahlberg.

Other cities that received the disposable 3-ply masks are Bentonville (AR), Boise (ID), Chicago (IL), Cincinnati (OH), Grand Rapids (MI), Minneapolis (MN), Portland (OR), Quincy (MA), Rochester (NY), Salisbury (NC), San Antonio (TX), and Woonsocket (RI),

