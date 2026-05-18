Mark Fuhrman, former LA detective at center of OJ Simpson murder trial, dies at 74

article

The Brief Former Los Angeles police detective Mark Fuhrman, who was convicted of lying during testimony at the OJ Simpson murder trial, has died. Fuhrman was one of the first two police detectives sent to investigate the 1994 killings of Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ronald Goldman. Fuhurman was 74 years old.



Mark Fuhrman, the former Los Angeles Police Department detective who was convicted of lying during his testimony in the OJ Simpson murder trial, has died.

Fuhrman was 74 years old.

Lynn Acebedo, the chief deputy coroner in Kootenai County, Idaho, said that Fuhrman died May 12. The county does not release the cause of death as a rule.

The backstory:

During the trial for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, Fuhrman became a key figure after discovering a bloody glove at Simpson’s Rockingham estate.

Prosecutors said the item matched a glove found at the scene where the two victims were murdered.

His involvement in the trial later led to significant controversy and damaged his credibility after audio recordings surfaced in which he used racial slurs.

Fuhrman was accused of lying on the witness stand and was convicted of perjury in 1996, making him the only person associated with the case to be convicted of a crime related to the trial.

After retiring from the LAPD in 1995, he remained in the public eye as a true crime author and a talk radio host.