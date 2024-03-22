Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to oust Speaker Johnson

article

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told reporters on Friday that she filed a motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., accusing him of having "betrayed" the "confidence" of the House GOP Conference by ushering through a bipartisan $1.2 trillion federal funding bill to avoid a partial government shutdown .

Johnson won the gavel in late October after his predecessor was ousted by a motion to vacate resolution earlier that month.

"It's more of a warning and a pink slip," Greene told reporters after filing the motion. "There’s not a time limit on this, it doesn’t have to be forced... But I'm not saying that it won't happen in two weeks, or it won't happen."

Earlier, while the House was voting on the package, three GOP lawmakers on the House floor told Fox News Digital that Greene made the consequential move.

During the vote, Fox News Digital witnessed Greene sign a paper at the front of the chamber and pass it off to House staff. Her office has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Johnson's office told Fox News Digital in a statement, "Speaker Johnson always listens to the concerns of members, but is focused on governing. He will continue to push conservative legislation that secures our border, strengthens our national defense, and demonstrates how we'll grow our majority."

Greene filing a motion to vacate does not necessarily require a vote, as was the case with ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., being booted. It would only mandate action if she filed it as a "privileged resolution," meaning House leaders would need to act on it within two legislative days.

Even so, it would likely have to wait – Congress is leaving Washington on Friday for a two-week recess.

Fox News Digital heard from a fourth GOP lawmaker on Friday morning who believed Greene would be filing the motion. When asked why they thought so, the lawmaker said Greene "went in" with McCarthy as an ally and "got burned by the base" of conservative voters. "She's trying to redeem herself," they added.

In her remarks to reporters on Friday, Greene blasted Johnson for the massive $1.2 trillion spending deal, calling it "a dream and a wish list for Democrats and for the White House."

"I respect our conference. I paid all my dues to my conference. I'm a member in good standing and I do not wish to inflict pain on our conference. But this is basically a warning for us to go through the process, take our time, and find a new speaker of the House that will stand with Republicans," Greene said.

