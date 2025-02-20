Ex-husband, new wife named as persons of interest in 1983 OC cold case murder

The Brief Maritza Glean Grimmett's remains were found in what is now Lake Forest in 1983. Her remains were finally identified last year. Martiza's ex-husband, Howard Grimmett, and his new wife, Isabel "Terry" Cruz-Grimmett, are considered persons of interest in the case.



Investigators in Orange County are seeking new leads in the 40-year-old murder case of Maritza Glean Grimmett, with her ex-husband and his current wife now identified as persons of interest. Maritza's identity was confirmed after decades of being a Jane Doe.

What we know:

Grimmett's remains were discovered in April 1983 by children playing near Canada and Old Trabuco roads in what is now Lake Forest. An excavation recovered approximately 70 percent of her remains. Despite numerous efforts, her identity remained unknown for decades. In 2022, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) submitted a DNA sample to Othram Laboratories, which led to a genetic profile. Investigative genetic genealogy efforts, in collaboration with the FBI, eventually connected investigators to a distant relative. In late 2023, a woman reached out, believing the Jane Doe might be her missing mother, leading to Maritza's identification.

The backstory:

Maritza, a Panamanian native, married a U.S. Marine, Howard Grimmett, in 1978 and moved to the U.S. with him later that year. The family lived in Columbus, Ohio, and Millington, Tennessee, before filing for divorce in July 1979. Maritza informed her sister of her plans to move to California, but her family never heard from her again. Her remains were found in April 1983.

Authorities tried for decades to identify the woman, sharing forensic renderings over the years with the media and online, but came up empty.

Maritza Glean Grimmett, whose remains were found in what is now Lake Forest in April 1983. (Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Department)

Forty years later, in 2023, investigators were able to use the woman's DNA to find a distant relative. That relative suggested deputies post the renderings they had of the woman on a Facebook group dedicated to identifying women who had gone missing in the ‘70s and ’80s.

Just a month later, they had a lead.

A woman reached out to investigators saying the person they were looking for might be her missing mother. From there, they were able to positively identify the victim as Maritza Glean Grimmett.

Timeline:

1978: According to investigators, Maritza Grimmett was a Panamanian native who married a U.S. Marine in the summer of 1978. She then gave birth to a daughter, before moving to the U.S. with her husband, Howard Grimmett, later that year.

The family lived in Columbus, Ohio, before moving to Millington, Tennessee, deputies said.

Howard Grimmett and Isabel "Terry" Grimmett, who Orange County sheriff's deputies say are "persons of interest" in the investigation into the murder of Maritza Glean Grimmett more than 40 years ago. (Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Department)

1979: The next year, in 1979, the couple filed for divorce.

After that, Howard Grimmett moved to California with his new wife, Isabel "Terry" Cruz-Grimmett, leaving Martiza Grimmett in Tennessee.

That's when investigators said Maritza Grimmett told her family she was going to California. They never heard from her again.

1983: Maritza's remains are discovered in Lake Forest.

2022: DNA testing begins, leading to a genetic profile.

Late 2023: Investigators contacted a distant genetic relative of the victim, who suggested sharing Jane Doe’s forensic renderings on a Facebook group dedicated to Jane Does and missing women from the 1970s and 1980s.

March 2024: Maritza is identified through genetic genealogy and family DNA samples.

What's next:

On Thursday, officials announced that Martiza's ex-husband, Howard Grimmett, and his new wife, Isabel "Terry" Cruz-Grimmett, were considered persons of interest in their investigation.

Now, investigators say they are working to piece together the rest of the timeline, specifically how and when Maritza got to California.

Deputies said they're also hoping to talk with former military service members who may have seen Maritza at the former El Toro Marine Corps Air Station between late 1979 and April 1983.

The former station is near where Maritza's remains were found.

Investigators are asking anyone who could help with their investigation to contact the cold case team at 714-647-7055, or coldcase@ocsheriff.gov.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 855-847-6227.