LASD explosion: 2nd Marina del Rey location under investigation to see if any links to East LA

SkyFOX was over heavy police presence in Marina del Rey on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles [City] Police Department served a search warrant in the 4200 block of Via Marina around 3:45 p.m. on July 22.

SkyFOX captured the moments where LASD's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was circling the area.

What we don't know:

The police presence comes a day after a boat docked nearby was under investigation – authorities are looking to see if Monday's boat and Tuesday's Via Marina site were in any way linked to last week's explosion in East Los Angeles that killed three members of LASD.

As of 6:30 p.m., it is unknown if the two Marina del Rey investigations have anything to do with last week's deadly East Los Angeles explosion.