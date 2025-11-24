Woman shot dead in Northridge in possible gang-related attack
LOS ANGELES - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old woman in Northridge over the weekend as potentially gang-related and the search continues for the suspects involved.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. Nov. 22 near the intersection of Bryant Street and Tampa Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Witnesses told police that two men approached a parked car that was occupied by several people and fired shots multiple times at the people inside.
The victim, Maria De La Rosa, was rushed to the hospital where she died.
What we don't know:
The motive for the shooting is unclear.
No arrests have been made in connection with the woman's killing.
The LAPD could not confirm reports that two other people were critically injured in the shooting.
What you can do:
The LAPD is urging anyone with information about the killing to contact detectives Simonyan or Lopez at 818-374-9550.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or online at lacrimestoppers.org.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Northridge Police Department.