Transcript of Marcus Eriz apology to family of Aiden Leos ahead of sentencing

Marcus Anthony Eriz's closing statement ahead of his sentencing for the deadly road rage shooting that killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos appeared to be deeply remorseful and apologetic, though it likely offered little comfort to the boy's family.

Eriz, 26, of Costa Mesa, was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison, with a right to appeal his sentence in court. He was convicted in January of second-degree murder and firing at an occupied vehicle for the deadly May 21, 2021, shooting on the freeway that killed Aiden Leos. Jurors also found true allegations of personal use of a handgun.

Here's the full transcript of his closing statement:

"I would like to start by saying that Aiden looked like such a sweet, precious and happy little boy. He was a son, a little brother, and a friend to others. He looked as if he brightened up the world everywhere he went. And truly one of God's little angels. And I am so sorry for ever hurting him and for the pain that he went through because of me.

He never deserved it, and neither did his family. Miss Cloonan, I am truly sorry for taking your beautiful son away from you. There are no words for how deeply and truly sorry I am for putting you and your son through so much pain. And not only you and Aiden, but your entire family has to suffer this heartache and pain because of me. And for that, I am extremely sorry. Every night I pray for Aiden and your family. I know the burden and pain that you carry will never change, but I pray that God will help you with how you carry it and that you may find peace and happiness again. I am so sorry, Miss Cloonan.

I also want to apologize to everyone else. Not only did I victimize the family, but I feel I victimized the first responders, the hospital staff, the investigators, the DEA, my entire defense team, the judge and the jury and my family and Wynne and their family or Miss Lee in their family. I am so sorry for putting everyone through this. None of you deserved to see this, but I put you through it. The effects of my actions have spread to everyone, like dropping a rock in a pond and I hurt everyone around me. I affected everyone in some way, whether it be big or small – it doesn't change the fact that I am responsible for everyone's trauma, heartache, pain, and suffering. And for that, I am also deeply sorry.

No words to you would alleviate your pain or soften your hearts to me. So I will end by saying this. Dear Lord in heaven, forgive me. As I stand before this court today accountable for the terrible road I have chosen, I know one day I will also stand before you Lord, still accountable to you for my actions in this world. Lord, I pray you will carry Aiden's family in your loving arms every day. Open their eyes to your grace. Give them peace. I pray you stay with me also every day. I pray, Jesus, that you will not stop looking for me – your lost sheep. I have strayed so far away from you and I need you to guide me back home. Lord, I beg forgiveness. I pray – let me praise your name for Aiden's life. Every day of what's left of mine. And in Jesus's holy name - my life is in your hands."