Man's body found inside burning mobile home in Pomona

A homicide investigation is underway in Pomona after a man's body was found inside a burning mobile home Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the area of the 1700 block of E. Mission Boulevard around 10:24 p.m.

At the scene, crews encountered heavy flames coming from a mobile home at the back of the complex with the fire spreading to other mobile homes. They were able to put out the fire and during a search of the home, they found the man's body inside.

A woman who was also found in the home was taken to the hospital; her condition is unknown.

The motive for the crime remains under investigation.

The identity of the man has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).