Mandatory evacuations for residents in Bond Fire burn area Thursday night

Officials in Orange County have issued a mandatory evacuation order as rain sweeps through the region.

The order goes into effect at 8 p.m. for residents or Silverado, Williams and Modjeska canyons in the Bond Fire burn area.

A voluntary order has been in place for the same area since this morning. Residents are being urged to evacuate prior to 8 p.m., when ``hard road closures'' will take effect and access in and out of the canyon will be restricted to public safety and public works crews.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

